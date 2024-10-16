7 Circle of Kindness blood drive collects enough units to save nearly 300 lives

DAYTON — Thanks to incredible community support, the first-ever 7 Circle of Kindness Community Blood Drive collected donations that were triple the national average for blood drives.

The Oct. 1 blood drive which benefited the American Red Cross Miami Valley Chapter and sponsored by Morris Home and Ashley, saw 92 units of blood collected. The American Red Cross average for a blood drive is only around 30 units.

One unit of blood can save up to three lives, meaning the 92 units collected could potentially save 276 lives!

The generous donations from community members across the entire Miami Valley come as the American Red Cross reports a critical need and the lowest number of blood donations in 20 years.

Blood donors are always needed and that need grows as disasters happen and communities recover. If you still wish to help, here’s how you can reach the American Red Cross Miami Valley Chapter.

About American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/dayton and join us on X and Facebook @ARCcsor

7 Circle of Kindness is a WHIO-TV initiative serving communities with the seven pillars that focus on things important to our viewers, including education, peace, environment, diversity, and more. 7 Circle of Kindness is sponsored by Morris Home & Ashley.

©2024 Cox Media Group