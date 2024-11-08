A 66-year-old Ohio man vanished more than 6 months ago; police just arrested his own son

HARDIN COUNTY — Six months after a Hardin County man vanished, police have arrested his son on murder charges.

Dustin Bolen, 42, was indicted by a Hardin County grand jury Thursday on charges of murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, theft, and other charges, according to court records reviewed by News Center 7.

The charges are stemming from the death of his father Michael Bolen, 66, a spokesperson for the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release Thursday. Michael has not been since since March 29, according to WLIO-TV.

Michael’s body has not been found despite numerous searches since he was last seen, the station reported.

Dustin lived with his father at their home in McGuffey, Ohio, which is about 20 miles east of Lima, Limaohio.com reported.

Dustin remains booked in the Multi County Correctional Facility in Marion ahead of his arraignment on the charges.

