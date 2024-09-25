$500,000 bond set for man accused of causing muti-county chase, SWAT standoff

WARREN COUNTY — The man accused of leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase and causing a SWAT standoff last month made his first court appearance since being formally charged today.

Johnathon E. Brown, 32, of Hamilton, appeared in a Warren County Common Pleas courtroom on Wednesday via video from the jail. During his hearing, a judge told him he’d need $500,000 to get out of jail.

If he is able to come up with the money, he’ll be placed on house arrest.

Brown was indicted Tuesday on several charges, including felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and interference with the operation of a train.

As previously reported, he’s accused of leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase in a stolen vehicle. During the chase, he drove into the side of a CSX train in Miamisburg and caused a lengthy SWAT standoff.

