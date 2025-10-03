5-year-old Ohio girl believed to be accidentally shot by brother, sheriff’s office says

SILVERTON, Ohio — A 5-year-old girl was hospitalized on Wednesday night after a shooting in a southern Ohio neighborhood.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s told our news partners WCPO that detectives responded to reports of a shooting at a Silverton home around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
There, a 5-year-old girl was believed to have been accidentally shot by her 6-year-old brother.
The girl was taken to Cincinnati Children’s with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, WCPO reported.
Officials have not said where the gun was located or how it was accessed by the children.
The shooting remains under investigation.
