5-year-old helps stop car theft suspect who punched mom

GROVE CITY — A 5-year-old helped police stop a man accused of assault and attempting to steal a car.

Grove City police told our news partners at WBNS that several suspects had been in a stolen car from Union County and were also accused of stealing from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, dash camera video showed three of the five suspects running from the scene.

One of them — identified by police as 20-year-old Shaliq Bing — ran across I-71 and into a parking lot.

Inside the lot, surveillance video captured an attack on a woman who had been there with her children.

The woman told WBNS that she was suddenly punched in the face.

“Some random guy came up and hit me in my jaw, knocking me down, grabbing my keys, running,” Chasity Worrick said.

Worrick said her children chased after the suspect to retrieve the keys.

“My kids were running after and got my keys. He hit him and grabbed the keys. Then the officers took him down. It was that fast,” she said.

Her 5-year-old son, Adrian, told WBNS he jumped into action.

“Yay!! I did!!” he said.

Grove City Lt. Jason Stern said the child’s reaction was remarkable but emphasized that police typically urge people not to chase suspects.

“You see a young child say, ‘that’s my mom, no.’ Pretty impressive, pretty brave,” Stern said.

Bing is facing multiple charges, including two counts of robbery, according to police.

