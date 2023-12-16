5 officers graduate from Dayton Police Academy

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department will have five new officers out in the field.

The officers graduated Friday from the 115th Dayton Police Academy Class.

These officers all have experience from other departments and completed a brief 10-week academy class.

Members of the Dayton City Commission attended the graduation along with family and friends of the graduates.

They will next join a field training officer before getting patrol duties of their own.

