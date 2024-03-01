5 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash, driver reportedly runs red light in Dayton

DAYTON — Five people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Dayton Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 7:34 a.m. at the intersection of W. Siebenthaler Avenue and Philadelphia Drive, according to a Dayton Police crash report.

The crash report said that a car was traveling eastbound on W. Siebenthaler when it failed to stop at a red light.

The car crashed into a blue pickup truck and caused a chain reaction crash involving two other vehicles.

Photos from the scene show the blue pickup truck suffered heavy front-end damage and a wrecker at the scene. The intersection was also blocked off while the crash was under investigation.

Medics transported four people to Miami Valley Hospital, and another person was taken to Miami Valley North.

All appeared to suffer minor injuries, the report said.

