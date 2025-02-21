4.8 magnitude earthquake reported north of Vancouver, B.C.

BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — A 4.8 magnitude earthquake was reported near South Pender Harbour, British Columbia, which is about a two-hour drive north from Vancouver, B.C., Canada.

As of 1:30 p.m., there is no tsunami warning for the area. The magnitude has fluctuated in readings, getting up to a 5.1, according to our sister station KIRO-TV.

It’s unclear if there was any damage to the area, KIRO-TV said.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the quake was lightly felt in Edson, Grande Prairie, Whitecourt, Woresly, Jasper, Hinton, Edmonton AB, and Valemount, Fort St John, Dawson Creek, Prince George, BC.

Washington Emergency Management posted on X that some folks in northern Washington could have potentially felt it.

