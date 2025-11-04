46 dogs rescued from ‘extremely poor,’ ‘unsafe conditions’ in local home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Dozens of dogs were removed from a Montgomery County home on Monday, according to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Humane Society agents conducted a search warrant at a house on West Main Street in New Lebanon after receiving reports of a possible dog hoarding situation.

Agents found approximately 46 dogs and puppies living in “extremely poor and unsafe conditions,” according to the Humane Society.

The air had a strong odor of ammonia from the feces and urine.

Several dogs had flea infestations, overgrown nails, and malnutrition. Multiple nursing mothers were weak and underweight.

A small number of cats were also removed from the house and an outdoor enclosure, the Humane Society said.

“Our humane society agents encountered animals living in horrible conditions,” President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton Brian Weltge said. “Our top priority was to ensure that each of these animals were removed and received immediate care, comfort, and stability. Thanks to the dedication of our agents, and the assistance and support of the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center, these animals have now been removed from harm and are receiving the medical attention and compassion they so greatly deserve at our facility.”

All of the animals were transported to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, where they are currently receiving around-the-clock care.

The Humane Society said many of the rescued dogs will need ongoing treatment before they are ready for adoption.

“This case highlights why our Humane Society Agents are so critical to protecting animals in our community,” Weltge said. “Rescues like this take time, resources, and a tremendous amount of care to help each animal heal and find a loving home. By donating to support their medical care or opening their hearts and homes as foster families, our community can make a real difference. Together, we can ensure these animals, and others like them, get the second chance they deserve. To get involved, visit www.hsdayton.org/foster to become a foster or www.hsdayton.org/donate to make a gift today.”

This case remains under investigation.

The Humane Society said animal cruelty charges may be filed once the investigation is complete.

Anyone who suspects animal neglect or cruelty can report it by calling the Humane Society of Greater Dayton at (937) 262-8091 or by submitting a form online here.

