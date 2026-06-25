44-year-old man dead after ATV crash, OSHP says

ASHTABULA COUNTY — A man was left dead after an ATV crash in Ohio on Wednesday night.
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Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded to a crash in Ashtabula County at around 6:40 p.m., according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.
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An initial investigation showed that Jason Wichert, 44, was driving a red 2022 Cfmoto Cforce ATV southbound on Harpersfield Road when he lost control and overturned, according to OSHP.
He was ejected from the ATV and was also not wearing a helmet.
Medics took him to the hospital, OSHP said.
The crash remains under investigation.
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