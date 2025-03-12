43-year-old man shot in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A man was hurt after a shooting in Dayton Monday night.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, The shooting was reported in the 600 block of Whitmore Avenue at approximately 10:18 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a 43-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with Dayton Police Department.

Police on scene told News Center 7 that a male sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

A neighbor said he was coming home when he saw a police presence in his neighborhood.

“At first, I thought it was an accident, but once I parked my car back to my house and saw that it was around this corner here, so I noticed that there was more going on here.”

Another neighbor told News Center 7 that he hopes his security cameras can help investigators.

“I may have security cameras at my home that record everything that links to the authorities in case anything you know affects my home and as well as my family,” the neighbor said.

