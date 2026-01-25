40-year-old man dead after an officer-involved shooting

POSEY COUNTY, Indiana — The Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a person dead on Jan. 22.
The shooting occurred on State Route 69 north of Copperline Road in Posey County, Indiana, according to a spokesperson.
A passenger of the vehicle involved in a traffic stop was shot by two Posey County deputies after he allegedly displayed a firearm.
The passenger was given aid immediately by officers, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger was identified as 40-year-old Blake Fleming.
The shooting is still under investigation.
