4 men facing federal charges in case involving freight shipment of hundreds of pounds of drugs

DAYTON — A federal grand jury indicted four men following a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation into the seizure of 119 kilograms of suspected cocaine and fentanyl in Dayton.

The indictment also involves the discovery of 170 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 80 pounds of suspected marijuana, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

Jason Heath, 40, of Dayton; Roderic Searcy, 60, of Los Angeles; Craig Worthen, 40, of Los Angeles; and Mark Lane, 33, of Cincinnati, were all federally charged with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, and 500 grams or more of cocaine.

According to charging documents, federal agents executed a search warrant on Feb. 2 for a freight package delivered to a distribution center in Dayton. Investigators discovered a large quantity of suspected controlled substances hidden within the shipment.

A federal affidavit states that Lane and Searcy drove a white Mercedes van to the distribution center on Feb. 3 to pick up the freight. The men allegedly took possession of the shipment and loaded two pallets into the van before leaving the facility.

Heath and Worthen followed the van in a Honda Civic to a residence in Dayton. Inside the vehicle, the defendants discovered that the suspected controlled substances had been removed when they began to unwrap the package. Agents arrested all four men as they attempted to leave the address.

If convicted, they face at least 10 years and up to life in prison.

