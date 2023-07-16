4 injured, including police officer, after Middletown cruiser crashes into pickup truck

MIDDLETOWN — Two people, including a police officer, were hospitalized when a Middletown Police cruiser crashed into a pickup truck, according to a news release issued late Saturday evening.

>> TRENDING: Man reportedly stabbed in head in Harrison Twp.; 1 detained

The Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (S.T.A.R.T.) responded to the 2100 block of North Verity Parkway at an undisclosed time and date for an injury crash involving a Middletown Police cruiser, Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said.

An investigation showed that the Middletown Police cruiser was traveling southbound on North Verity Parkway when a white Ford F-150 pickup truck exited a Rally’s parking lot. The police cruiser crashed into the pickup truck.

The struck pickup truck then crossed into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle.

The pickup truck’s driver suffered serious injuries and was subsequently transported to Atrium Hospital.

The police officer who struck the pickup truck suffered minor injuries, but was also transported to Atrium Hospital for further treatment.

The third vehicle’s driver and passenger were treated at the scene.

It is unknown at this time if drugs and alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The crash remained under investigation.





© 2023 Cox Media Group