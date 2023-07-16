Man reportedly stabbed in head in Harrison Twp.; 1 detained

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A person was reportedly stabbed in Harrison Township Sunday overnight.

The Harrison Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Koehler Avenue and Hamlin Avenue at 12:24 a.m. on reports of a stabbing, the department’s dispatch confirmed. Although the official location was set to the aforementioned intersection, emergency scanners originally called out the stabbing to be at a Speedway gas station on Needmore Road.

The 911 call also corroborated the location as being the Speedway gas station on Needmore Road as an employee called the emergency phone line when they saw a customer bleeding from his head.

The male victim was not sure how the assault exactly occurred, but believed that he was hit by someone who was holding a knife, 911 caller said.

The initial call reported that a person was stabbed and injured. As a result, medics responded to the scene, however no transports to a hospital were made at the time of questioning.

No transports were made because the victim refused the service, but he did request a medical response unit to treat him at the scene and stop the bleeding, according to the 911 call.

One person was detained following the incident. It is currently unknown how this detainee was connected to the stabbing.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into the stabbing.

We will update this story as it develops.

