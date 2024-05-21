4 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash in Miami County; SUV hits church’s wall

MIAMI COUNTY — Four people are hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash that led to an SUV hitting a church’s wall in Miami County late Sunday morning.

News Center 7 previously reported Miami County Sheriff’s deputies and Ludlow Falls firefighters were dispatched to the 2500 block of State Route 48 on initial reports of a crash, according to a social media post by the Ludlow Falls Fire Department.

It happened near Grace Baptist Church around 11:55 a.m.

News Center 7 has learned medics transported four people to area hospitals and an SUV hit the church’s wall, according to a crash report.

A 2015 Kia Soul attempted to turn left from State Route 48 to Friend Road when a 2017 Ford Edge rear-ended the Kia.

A 2015 grey Volkswagen crashed into the Ford after the Ford’s driver slammed on its brakes.

The Kia traveled off the road and hit a parked 2016 Ford F-150. The Kia crashed into Grace Baptist Church’s wall, the crash report said.

Medics transported two people to Upper Valley Medical and two others to Troy Kettering. Each had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

