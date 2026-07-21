36-year-old man hospitalized after overnight shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A 36-year-old man was hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Dayton.

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Around midnight between July 20 and July 21, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Germantown Street on a report of a shooting.

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Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 36-year-old man, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

According to police, an argument had led up to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

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