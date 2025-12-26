32-year-old man suffers minor injuries after striking 2 trees at Clark Co. intersection

CLARK COUNTY — A 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries after a crash that happened on Tuesday morning in Clark County.

News Center 7 previously reported that troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. to a reported crash at the 5900 block of Troy Road.

During the investigation, troopers determined that a 2011 Subaru Outback was traveling eastbound on State Route 41, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Subaru ran off the right side of the roadway and struck two trees.

32-year-old Jodas Etienne of Springfield sustained minor injuries and was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Etienne was cited for failure to maintain control.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, German Township Fire and EMS, and Shield Towing and Recovery.

