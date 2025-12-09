30-year-old Ohio man pleads guilty to conspiring to sex traffic children

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man pleaded guilty to conspiring to sex traffic children by “paying” for sex with a minor in the U.S District Court.

Jonathan Malachi Washington, 30, of Cincinnati, solicited sex acts from a 15-year-old girl through a co-conspirator in November 2023, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Washington allegedly drove the victim to his apartment in Cincinnati for commercial sex.

While Washington and the victim were gone, the co-conspirator allegedly posted on Snapchat that he had “Pimped out his girl.”

When Washington returned with the victim, he paid the co-conspirator $400 to $500 in counterfeit money.

In September 2024, Washington was charged federally.

Washington pleaded guilty to a bill of information that charges him with one count of conspiring to sex traffic children.

His sentencing will be held at a future hearing.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group