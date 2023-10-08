3-year-old seriously injured after being hit by driver in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A 3-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a driver in Cincinnati.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Hatmaker Street at approximately 5 p.m. after a child was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street outside of a crosswalk, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Police did not say if the child was alone or with an adult.

The child was taken to a Cincinnati Fire Department station by a pedestrian and was later taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, WCPO reported.

Police said the child is listed in stable condition.

Impairment and excessive speed were not factor, according to police.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact CPD’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

