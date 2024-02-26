3 men shot after dispute over refund at Ohio restaurant

CLEVELAND — Three men were shot at a seafood restaurant on Cleveland’s east side on Saturday.

Police were called to Omar’s Seafood & Grill around 4:50 p.m. When they got to the scene, they found three men between the ages of 23 and 52 suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen, WOIO in Cleveland reported.

Police also found a man, later identified as the shooter, being held on the ground by a bystander outside of the restaurant.

An altercation reportedly happened after the suspect showed up at the restaurant asking for a refund for food purchased the day before, WJW in Cleveland reported.

The suspect first spoke to the son of the owner, who said he wouldn’t officer a refund and told him the leave. The owner then came out and offered to make the suspect new food, but said he couldn’t offer a refund.

After being told to leave again, the owner “guided” the suspect out to the lobby before “roughing him up” near the door, WJW reported.

Video footage from the store showed the suspect then began to hit the owner. At that point, the owner’s sons went to the lobby and allegedly began to beat up the man. That led to the suspect shooting the owner and his sons, police said.

All three victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

The suspect was taken into custody and then taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

