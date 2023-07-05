3 killed, 6 injured after multiple vehicles crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS — Three people were killed and six others were injured when several vehicles crashed in southeast Columbus Tuesday night.

Columbus Police responded to an area just across from the Dollar General in the 3300 block of Refugee Road shortly after 8 p.m. for a crash, a spokesperson for the department told WBNS. Officers discovered three vehicles involved in the crash.

Nine victims in total were identified by officers, firefighters, and medics. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other seven were either treated at the crash site or transported to local hospitals.

One of the seven succumbed to their life-threatening injuries and died at Grant Medical Center. Three of the seven were transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for further care.

The six people who reported injuries, but remained alive following the crash, were in stable condition.

The identities of the deceased were not released.

No further information was released due to the investigation still being ongoing by the Columbus Police Department.

