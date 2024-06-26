3 injured in stabbing at Ohio home; suspect also injured

COLUMBUS — Four people, including a suspect, were hospitalized following a stabbing in Columbus on Tuesday.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls from around 2:50 p.m. about a stabbing at a house on Hoskins Way, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Arriving officers found the suspect on the front porch of the house holding a knife.

Officers gave the suspect multiple commands to drop the knife, but he refused, according to Sgt. James Fuqua with the Columbus Police Division.

Officers deployed their Tasers and at least one officer discharged their gun.

It’s unclear if the suspect was shot.

Officers tased the suspect again and he went down.

They were able to get the knife away from the suspect and arrest him.

Three people were believed to have been stabbed.

One of the victims is at least 70 years old, according to WBNS, the victims’ conditions are listed as stable.

The suspect was hospitalized in critical condition with unknown injuries. Police believe he may have injured himself before officers arrived at the scene.

No officers were injured.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was called to investigate the incident.





