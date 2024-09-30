3 hospitalized, crews clean up fluids after crash on busy Vandalia street

VANDALIA — Medics transported three people and crews had to clean up fluids after a crash at a busy Vandalia street on Sunday.

Officers and medics responded at 11:04 a.m. to the intersection of National Road and E. Dixie Drive on reports of a crash.

The City of Vandalia Division of Fire wrote on social media that four vehicles were involved.

Three people were taken by medics to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos show a white van, a black jeep, and a black car were among the vehicles involved.

The intersection was closed while crews cleaned up fluids spilled in the intersection.

Harrison Township medics provide mutual aid.

Injury crash on W National Road and Dixie Drive Photo contributed by City of Vandalia Division of Fire (via Facebook)

