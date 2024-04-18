3 hospitalized after crash on I-75

MORAINE — Three people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Moraine.

Officers and Medics were dispatched to I-75 Southbound near Dryden Rd on reports of a multi-vehicle crash around 4 p.m.

A Moraine Police official told News Center 7 that medics transported three people to area hospitals. There was no information on their condition available.

According to OHGO cameras, the left and center lanes were blocked while crews waited for tow trucks to tow the vehicles involved in the crash.

Traffic is moving again, but OHGO is reporting anywhere from a 10-14 minute delay.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update it as new information becomes available.

