3 area firefighters complete this year’s Flying Pig Half Marathon in Ohio

MIAMI VALLEY — Three area firefighters ran in this year’s Flying Pig Half Marathon.

The Flying Pig Marathon Weekend hosted 10 different races this weekend in Cincinnati.

Three Miami Valley Fire District firefighters completed this year’s half marathon, according to a social media post.

Firefighters Courtney Seif and Seth Carpenter each ran the half marathon along with Lt. Mike Krapf.

“Way to challenge yourselves!” the Miami Valley Fire District said.

News Center 7 previously reported that a Tipp City man and a Bellbrook woman each won the full marathon.

Jason Sayler, 33, of Tipp City, won the men’s title while Olivia Anger, 26, of Bellbrook, won the women’s title.

