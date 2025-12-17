3 accused of stealing over $1K of merchandise from Ulta

BEAVERCREEK — Three people are accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a local Ulta.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Beavercreek police said on Nov. 4, the three entered the Ulta Beauty at The Greene and selected and concealed merchandise before leaving.
TRENDING STORIES:
- TRENDING STORIES:
- Reds announce 2026 Hall of Fame class
- Suspect with sledgehammer, crowbar accused of breaking into cell phone store through hole in wall
- Intoxicated man arrested after fleeing from scene of serious crash, claiming his vehicle was stolen,
The total value of the stolen merchandise was around $1,684.
Anyone who can identify the people pictured is asked to contact the police (937) 426-1225 ext. 233 or by email at oneillt@beavercreekohio.gov.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group