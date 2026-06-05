26-year-old man injures himself in accidental shooting

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A man was injured after accidentally shooting himself in Butler Township on Friday morning.

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Butler Township officers responded to reports of a shooting on Spanish Villas Drive around 8:43 a.m., according to a release from the department.

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When they got to the scene, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder area.

The man told police he accidentally shot himself.

He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and was later taken into surgery.

Police are still investigating the incident, but initial information suggests it was accidental.

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