25-year-old man dies after motorcycle hits van in Ohio

CLERMONT COUNTY — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Ohio on Monday.
State troopers from the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at 12:11 p.m. to a reported crash on State Route 125 in Clermont County, according to an OSHP spokesperson.
OSHP has identified the man as 20-year-old Brady Mentz.
An initial investigation showed that a 2019 Ford Transit was eastbound on State Route 125.
The Ford was trying to turn north onto Macedonia Road when it got hit by a 2025 Honda CBR500R that was traveling west on State Route 125. Mentz was driving the motorcycle.
Both vehicles went off the side of the road and came to a stop, OSHP said.
Mentz died at the scene. Medics transported the 70-year-old Ford driver, Sandra Burr, to the hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
