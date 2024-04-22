21-year-old man dead after reported crash, shooting in Ohio

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after a reported crash and shooting in Ohio Sunday night.

Cincinnati Police officers and medics were dispatched at 7:52 p.m. to the 3300 block of Montana Avenue on initial reports of a crash and shooting, according to a Cincinnati Police spokesperson.

Our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati reports that the crash and shooting happened at the United Dairy Framers (UDF).

Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced My’Kell McCoy dead at the scene.

It is unclear what led to the crash and shooting.

Officers continue to investigate.

