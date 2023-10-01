20th Annual Chocolate Festival returns next weekend

DAYTON — If you’ve got a sweet tooth for chocolate, this is for you.

The 20th Annual Chocolate Festival will be held Saturday, October 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Infirmary Road.

“Visit professional chocolatiers, food trucks, local craft and food vendors, a free Kids Zone with games and prizes, free entertainment on the festival stage throughout the day and plenty of free seating,” a Facebook post about the event said.

Parking and admission is free.

To find out more, you can click here.





