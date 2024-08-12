20-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Police are investigating after a shooting in Middletown Saturday night.

At approximately 11:43 p.m., Middletown police responded to Lefferson Road and Spring Garden Street for a person with a gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest, the spokesperson said.

The victim was transported to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 513-425-7736 or 513-425-7700.

