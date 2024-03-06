2 polling locations to be moved in Clark County for Ohio Primary election

CLARK COUNTY — Two polling locations in Clark County will be moved for the upcoming Ohio Primary election.

The first will be a permanent relocation while the second is temporary, according to the Clark County Board of Elections spokesperson.

The voters in precinct Bethel 2 (032) will now be voting at the Bethel Township Community Center at the 11000 block of Gerlaugh Road in Medway. They had previously voted at the Bethel Township Safety.

The new location is near the old one. Signs have been posted at the old location directing voters to the new one, and all households with registered voters have been notified by mail.

Voters in precinct Harmony 1 (044) will be voting at the Northeastern School Board building at the 1400 block of Bowman Road.

They had been voting at the high school athletic building for years, but due to construction and the impending demolition of the old high school, they had been looking for a replacement, the spokesperson said.

The school board building is on the same property but must be accessed from Old Columbus Road.

Signs have been posted directing voters to the correct location and all households with registered voters have been notified by mail.

The upcoming Ohio Primary election is March 19.

