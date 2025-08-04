2 people still in critical condition, 1 released from hospital after crash in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Two people remain in critical condition, and one person has been released from the hospital after a crash in Auglizae County last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that three people were seriously injured in a crash in Auglaize County on Wednesday, July 30.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash occurred at the intersection of SR 197 and Conant Road in Logan Township around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

An SUV traveling south on Conant Road failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck traveling west on SR 197, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The driver of the SUV, 22-year-old Jeffrey Odenweller of Elida, Ohio, remains in critical condition at St. Rita’s Medical Center, according to a Sergeant with the Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

The driver of the pickup truck, 35-year-old Michael Makar of Spencerville, was released from the hospital while his passenger, 35-year-old Tara Skeens of Spencerville, remains in critical condition at St. Rita’s Medical Center.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology reports before formally filing charges, according to the sergeant.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group