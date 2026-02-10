2 people hospitalized after wrong-way rollover crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a wrong-way rollover crash in Darke County last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Feb. 5, Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies and medics responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 127 near Sebring Warner Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation indicates that a Dodge Ram truck, driven by 39-year-old Matthew Doyle of Celina, was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of U.S. 127.

The truck strucka Ford Ranger driven by 24-year-old Preston Wyka of Versailles.

Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway, and Doyle’s vehicle overturned on its top.

Doyle and Wyka were both transported to Wayne Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group