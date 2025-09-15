2 motorcyclists seriously injured after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt after a crash in Clark County on Sunday, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash happened at the intersection of Miller and Shrine roads before 11 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found that a 56-year-old Centerville man and an 82-year-old Centerville man were driving their motorcycles north on Shrine Road, the spokesperson said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The 82-year-old was driving right behind the 56-year-old just before the crash occurred.

The 56-year-old man made a right turn and was hit by the 82-year-old man from behind, the spokesperson said.

Medics took both men to Springfield Regional Medical Center for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for an hour while Ohio State Highway troopers investigated the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group