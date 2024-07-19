2 jump fence at Fraze Pavilion during Ludacris concert, fight with officers, police say

KETTERING — Two people were arrested after officers said they jumped the fence at the Fraze Pavilion during a Ludacris concert Thursday night.

Around 9:50 p.m. officers were called to the 600 block of Issac Prugh Way, The Laurels of Kettering, for two people banging on the caller’s door demanding they be let inside, according to a spokesperson for Kettering Police Department.

A short moment later, officers working at the Fraze saw the two people jump the barricade into the Fraze and run toward the stage.

An officer stationed at the stage approached the two men and gave them several warnings to back away and not enter the stage, police said.

Both were “extremely belligerent” and “refused to listen”, police said.

As officers attempted to detain Sean Regan, 38, who police said began to fight officers.

Another male, 17, attempted to separate the officer and Regan.

More officers were called to help.

The two continued to fight with the officers.

The 17-year-old ultimately had to be tased before being taken into custody and ended up damaging the police cruiser he was in, police said.

The 17-year-old was arrested for disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and vandalism.

Reagan was arrested for obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

A third person, who was determined to be the family of the other two suspects, was also issued a summons for Disorderly Conduct after shoving a concertgoer and one of the Fraze employees.

Rapper Ludacris was performing at the Fraze Thursday night.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Fraze spokesperson for comment but has not heard back at the time of reporting.

We will continue to follow this story.

