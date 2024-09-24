2 injured in crash on I-75 in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured in a crash on I-75 in Miami Township early Tuesday morning.

Around 5:40 a.m. Troopers with the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to I-75 near Austin Blvd on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation shows a Toyota Camry, driven by 26-year-old Ivis Nicolle Vega Oviedo of Moraine, was traveling southbound when it lost control and went through the median into the northbound lanes.

The Toyota struck the trailer wheels of a commercial vehicle driven by 62-year-old Randall Wilson of Franklin.

Vega Oviedo was seriously injured, while her passenger 49-year-old Yany Grisel Manueles Ramos of Moraine sustained minor injuries.

Both were taken to Kettering Hospital, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured. The left lane of the I-75 NB was closed for around two hours.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

