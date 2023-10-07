2 hurt when plane headed to Dayton, shuttle bus collide at Chicago airport

CHICAGO — UPDATE:

American Airlines sent a statement to CBS Chicago confirming that the flight was headed to Dayton International Airport.

They also stated that six people from the bus were taken to an area hospital:

“An employee bus made contact with American Eagle flight 6209 operated by Air Wisconsin Airlines while the aircraft was taxiing at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD). Six team members onboard the bus are receiving further evaluation at a local hospital and there were no reported injuries onboard the aircraft. The aircraft has been taken out of service and customers have boarded a replacement aircraft to continue on to Dayton, OH (DAY) tonight.”

INITIAL REPORT:

Two people were injured after a plane headed to Dayton collided with a shuttle bus at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago Friday evening.

The Chicago Fire Department was called to the crash around 7 p.m., according to CBS Chicago.

The plane was a twin-engine CJR-200. The Air Wisconsin flight was headed to Dayton.

Air Wisconsin is a regional carrier for American Airlines.

Fire officials said 50 people were on the plane during the crash but no one was injured.

Two people from the bus however were taken to an area hospital in “good condition”, according to CBS.

Further information was what led up to the crash was not available.

