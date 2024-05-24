2 hurt after car hits RTA bus, damages church in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Two people are in the hospital after a crash involving an RTA bus in Cleveland early Friday morning, WOIO-19 and WKYC-3 reported.

>> 1 hospitalized after shooting in Montgomery County; Suspect in custody

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near Euclid Avenue and Doan Avenue.

True and Living God Apostolic Faith Church, at 14432 Euclid Ave., was damaged in the crash, WOIO-19 reported.

RTA spokesperson Robert Fleig said a car crossed over the center line, hit the RTA bus and then crashed into the church.

WKYC-3 reported that two people, including the car’s driver, were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately available.

>> Motorcyclist dead after fiery crash in West Carrollton

Fleig said the bus driver is expected to be okay.

It is not clear how many people were on the bus at the time of the crash.

This crash is under investigation by East Cleveland Police.

©2024 Cox Media Group