Local

2 hospitalized after wrong-way crash in Dayton

By WHIO Staff

Edgar Avenue Wrong Way Crash Photo contributed by Dayton Police via X (formerly Twitter) (Dayton Police via X (formerly Twitter)/Dayton Police via X (formerly Twitter))

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Two people are hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Dayton Monday night.

>>1 dead after shooting near apartment complex in Dayton

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched at 11:53 p.m. to Edgar Avenue near Heaton Avenue on initial reports of a crash.

The department posted on social media that a pickup truck was traveling the wrong way on Edgar Avenue and crashed into another pickup at Heaton Avenue.

Three people were hurt.

Medics transported two of them to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article

Most Read