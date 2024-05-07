2 hospitalized after wrong-way crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people are hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Dayton Monday night.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched at 11:53 p.m. to Edgar Avenue near Heaton Avenue on initial reports of a crash.

The department posted on social media that a pickup truck was traveling the wrong way on Edgar Avenue and crashed into another pickup at Heaton Avenue.

Three people were hurt.

Medics transported two of them to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

