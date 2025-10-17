2 dogs killed in trailer fire in Logan County

BELLEFONTAINE — Two dogs were killed after a trailer caught fire in Logan County on Tuesday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 6:51 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 14, the Bellefontaine Fire Department was dispatched to a trailer fire on Logan Road outside the city, according to a social media post from the department.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames showing from the roof of the trailer.

Several mutual aid units from Huntsville Volunteer Fire Department and Indian Joint Fire District responded, as well as several off-duty units.

Three dogs were removed from the trailer, and crews were able to provide oxygen to one dog whose condition improved.

Two of the three dogs died as a result of the fire. Red Cross was contacted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group