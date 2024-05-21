2 dead after shooting in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY — Two people are dead after a shooting in Wayne County on Monday.

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the first block of Farlow Rd on a call for a Welfare Check.

As the deputy arrived at the scene, two shots were heard, and officers found two people with gunshot wounds.

Dustin Creech, 38, of Richmond, Indiana, and Erika Painter, 30, of Centerville, Indiana both had gunshot wounds.

Painter was pronounced dead at the scene. Creech was taken to Reid Hospital, before being transferred to Miami Valley Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims during this difficult time,” Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter said in a statement.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

