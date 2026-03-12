2 Dayton Flyers earn Atlantic 10 honors

DAYTON — Two University of Dayton men’s basketball players earned Atlantic 10 honors.

Senior guard Javon Bennett was named to the A-10’s first team.

He is the fifth Dayton Flyer to earn Atlantic 10 First Team honors under head Coach Anthony Grant.

Bennett joins Obi Toppin (2019 and 2020, Jalen Crutcher (2021), Toumani Camara (2023), and Daron Holmes II (2023 and 2024), who have made the first team since the 2018-19 season.

De’Shayne Montgomery was named to the Atlantic 10’s third team.

He finished second on the team in scoring at 14.0 points per game (PPG) and grabbed 4.0 rebounds.

Montgomery also had 69 steals.

Dayton is the No. 4 seed in the Atlantic 10 Championship.

They play the winner of George Mason/St. Bonaventure on Friday, March 13, at 2 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

It will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

No. 2 De'Shayne Montgomery goes in a for a dunk after a steal against VCU on March 6, 2026 Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (RICK_ROSHTO/Rick Roshto)

