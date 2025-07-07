2 adults, children hurt after separate firework incidents in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Fireworks hurt two adults and forced organizers to cancel a community fireworks show.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A 911 call asked for help for vendors that had been preparing for Greenville’s Independence Day fireworks display.

“I’m out at the fairgrounds, we just had a firework go off in his face, so we need a squad,” a caller told dispatchers.

TRENDING STORIES:

Greenville police and Darke County Sheriff’s Office pulled up on Sunday and realized two men had been hurt.

“Some larger commercial fireworks were unintentionally, it seems like, set off during a set-up period,” Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker said.

Whittaker said the state fire marshal’s office is leading the investigation.

The Darke County Fair posted on social media that the two hurt are going to be okay.

But it wasn’t the only dangerous firework incident.

Two Darke County children were hurt the night before.

A distraught parent called for help after her 12-year-old was seriously hurt.

Crews arrived and rushed the 12-year-old and an 8-year-old with burn injuries to a nearby hospital.

The sheriff’s department is reviewing what happened.

“Trying to determine the facts of what happened and how these kids came to be in possession of the fireworks and what the supervision level was,” Whittaker said.

No charges have been filed at this time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group