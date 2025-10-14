2 accused of breaking into locked cabinets, stealing Apple products at Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Police are searching for two men who they said stole multiple Apple products.
On Oct. 9, two males broke into the locked cabinet at the Walmart on Pentagon Road and took Apple products, according to the Beavercreek Police Department.
The men then exited the store.
Anyone with information who can identify the men pictured is asked to call the police at 937 426-1225. You can remain anonymous.
