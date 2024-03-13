1st female named new administrator in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Harrison Township has announced its first female township administrator.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Longtime local township worker resigns to take new position in Clermont County

Shannon Meadows will replace Kris McClintick, who resigned last year to take a new position in Clermont County, according to a township spokesperson.

She has more than 20 years of public administrative experience and previously held the position of community development director in Springfield.

“As someone deeply passionate about community development and public service, I am honored to join Harrison Township as the next Administrator,” said Meadows in a statement. “I’m eager to work hand-in-hand with our elected leaders and talented staff to address the needs of our residents and foster a thriving environment for all.”

She will manage the daily operations of the department including Housing and Urban Development, grant management, planning, zoning and code enforcement, etc.

Meadows’ first day will be on April 1.

©2024 Cox Media Group