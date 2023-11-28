Longtime local township worker resigns to take new position in Clermont County

HARRISON TWP. — A longtime Harrison Township worker is stepping down to take a new position in Clermont County.

Harrison Township Administrator Kris McClintick has announced his resignation which will be effective on Friday.

He has accepted a position as Clermont County’s Community and Economic Development Director, according to Danielle Bradley, Harrison Township Board of Trustee President.

McClintick has been with the township since 2000, including being the township administrator since 2014.

“I have worked for Harrison Township for almost 24 years. I am blessed to have worked with amazing township staff, community leaders, and businesses over the years,” he said. “This community will always hold a special place in my heart.”

The township is working with the Management Advisory Group in search of a new administrator.

