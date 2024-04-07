18-year-old flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — An 18-year-old man was flown to the hospital after a crash in Darke County Saturday afternoon, according to Darke County Sheriff’s Office Deputy A. Wood.

At approximately 4:26 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched to the area of State Route 49 South and Miller Brumbaugh Road on reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When crews arrived on scene, they located a black 2002 Chevrolet Blazer that overturned, Wood said.

A preliminary investigation found that Wesley Cox, 18, of Miamisburg was driving southeast on SR-49 when the crash occurred.

Cox traveled off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected. The Blazer overturned off the left side of the roadway.

Wood said Cox was “wearing his seatbelt and was freed without mechanical means.”

CareFlight responded to the scene and flew the Cox to Miami Valley Hospital, Wood said.

It is not clear how severe Cox’s injuries are.

This crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

We will continue to follow this story.

