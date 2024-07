PREBLE COUNTY — The 174th annual Preble County Fair starts today.

The Preble County Fair starts at 8:30 a.m. today at the Preble County Fairgrounds.

The fair takes place July 27 through August 3.

General admission tickets are $7.00. You can buy event tickets at the County Fair’s Website.

Today there is free admission for Veterans and One Guest and on Wednesday, July 31 Seniors 65 and over get in free.

